https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/suing-antifa-years-ago-now-appeal/

Monday I appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit seeking to overturn the dismissal by a Clinton-appointed federal judge, Claudia Wilkens, who presided over a lawsuit I had filed for a courageous, young, conservative, pro-Trump, gay woman, Kiara Robles, who wanted to attend a speech the gay Breitbart investigative reporter Milo Yiannopoulos on Feb. 1, 2017, on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, the academic center of ultra-leftist if not domestic communist ideology typified by former professor Herbert Marcuse and his infamous disciple Angela Davis. Of more than note is that this federal judge is a graduate of Berkeley Law School, also having taught law there for eight years.

The complaint I filed concerned a vicious attack on my client by members of Antifa, who peppered sprayed, bear maced and beat her over the head with a flagpole, all the while having the university and city police stand around twiddling their thumbs watching, obviously on stand-down orders from the university hierarchy and city. I therefore not only sued the Antifa members, but also university and city authorities.

Because of the politics and risks involved in suing Antifa, I was the only lawyer Kiara could find to take the case, particularly after the attack had been caught on video and was publicized all over cable news and other media outlets.

At the outset of the lawsuit, I politely asked Judge Wilken to voluntarily recuse herself based on her connections to the university, and predictably she refused. Such is the arrogance of many federal judges, who arrogantly believe that they are unaccountable to We the People, as unelected government officials with claims of life tenure and immunity from liability.

The case then proceeded along for almost a year, with Wilkens predictably dismissing her alma mater and the city from the case. In response, I then sued officials of the university in their personal capacities, such as President Janet Napolitano and Chancellor Nicolas Dirks – the latter having called Milo a troll and a provocateur – for violation of Kiara’s First and 14th Amendment rights. The federal judge then proceeded to dismiss them as well as a “crowning achievement” of her bias and prejudice. She then without cause removed my pro hac vice status to legally represent Kiara.

TRENDING: Charlie Daniels: God’s in control, but owning a 12-gauge doesn’t hurt

My brave client was thus left with no one to represent her. As a result, the causes of action against the Antifa members who attacked her, nearly burned down the university to prevent Milo from speaking and others from attending, as well as looting stores, were also then dismissed by this very biased and prejudiced federal judge.

I urge you to go to the 9th Circuit website and watch the archived oral argument in Robles v. City of Berkeley et. al, which occurred at 9 a.m. June 8. It is instructive of the miscarriage of justice that occurred.

I am confident that the judges who sat on 9th Circuit panel that heard the appeal will reverse the dismissals in whole or in part and send the case back to be presided upon by a different judge. As I told the three-judge panel, Wilkens’ misconduct was one of the worst I have experienced in my 43 years of legal practice, and I have seen a lot!

With the support of patriots such as yourselves, Freedom Watch and I venture where no one else dares to go – in particular our own so-called Justice Department, run by a blowhard attorney general who just bloviates and does little to nothing to attain justice. I have thus coined a new nickname for Bill Barr, “Punxsutawney Bill,” after the Pennsylvania groundhog who runs back and hides in his hole nearly every Feb. 2, one day after the anniversary of Antifa’s brutal attack on Kiara.

Nor has our president, who is a master at tweeting, instructed his DOJ to round up the criminals of Antifa and the other domestic terrorists who have, as they first attempted at the speech of Milo on the Berkeley, looted, burned and robbed with abandon in the last several days.

Along with my last Tuesday podcast, I am embedding below a photo I took of the most famous street in Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive, where these “comrades” robbed and destroyed major retailers for “fun and profit,” to further their mission to take down the nation. And, the rest of the nation experienced similar crimes!

Yes, fellow patriots, the republic is being torn asunder to further much more than a leftist agenda. Using as a phony pretext, the unfortunate death of a five-time convicted felon, including one conviction for armed robbery, George Floyd, the likes of Antifa are being allowed to run roughshod over the rights not just of Kiara Robles, but all Americans who believe in the rule of law and law and order generally.

Our law enforcement, laying down its arms for fear of being called racists by the media over Floyd’s death, sits by and allows “Rome” to burn at the hands of modern-day barbarians.

I for one will not stand for it, nor should you. Join Freedom Watch’s Justice League to hold accountable Antifa and the other radicals who are thus far succeeding in destroying the vision and creation of our Founding Fathers! Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and enlist and support our just cause.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

