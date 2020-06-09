https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-woods-starts-tweeting-officers-killed-in-the-line-of-duty-twitter-locks-his-account-offers-alternative-reason-for-locking-it

On Sunday, James Woods stated on Twitter that he would begin listing all the police officers who had died across the nation in the line of duty since the beginning of 2020. He wrote, “Starting today I’ll be listing police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. Some will be from deaths seemingly unrelated. A cancer death, however, may have resulted from assisting during the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath, for example.”

Starting today I’ll be listing police officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. Some will be from deaths seemingly unrelated. A cancer death, however, may have resulted from assisting during the World Trade Center rescue and aftermath, for example. https://t.co/iC7Nk75fGG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 7, 2020

Woods got many of the names from the website “Officer Down Memorial Page,” whose founder, Chris Cosgriff, stated, “When a police officer is killed, it’s not an agency that loses an officer, it’s an entire nation.”

Then, early Tuesday morning after he had already listed some fifty-odd police officers, Woods posted a note on Twitter that he had suddenly been locked out of his account, writing, “Twitter offered no explanation for locking my account. I had started posting the names of all police officers who have died in the line of duty this year. I was nowhere near going through the 97 names (as of this date), but I’m guessing it irked one of the lefties in charge.”

Twitter offered no explanation for locking my account. I had started posting the names of all police officers who have died in the line of duty this year. I was nowhere near going through the 97 names (as of this date), but I’m guessing it irked one of the lefties in charge. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

Woods also stated, “This happened to another conservative verified user I know. They locked her account, then immediately unlocked it. I’m guessing other free thinkers have had the same experience. Probably practicing for the upcoming purge of conservative speech during the election cycle.”

This happened to another conservative verified user I know. They locked her account, then immediately unlocked it. I’m guessing other free thinkers have had the same experience. Probably practicing for the upcoming purge of conservative speech during the election cycle. pic.twitter.com/VBs5mHjYpx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

Eight hours later Woods posted that he had received a notice from Twitter that his account had been locked because of a video he posted of a young man punching an elderly man in a nursing home in Detroit, Michigan.

Twitter wrote, “We understand that your tweet intended to raise awareness about the video and that you wished to bring it to the attention of law enforcement. We have learned that law enforcement is aware of the video and the suspect was apprehended. Therefore, we’d like to ask you to delete your tweet. Until the relevant tweet is removed, you will not be able to tweet, and other users will not have access to your account or your tweets.

In response, Woods tweeted, “The infamous video in question was the appalling beating of a nursing home resident in Detroit. The victim was a frail old white man and the assailant was a young black nurse who was a boxer. Twitter insisted that video be wiped before they would unlock my account. Surprised?”

The infamous video in question was the beating of a nursing home resident in Detroit. The victim was a frail old white man and the assailant was a young black COVID carrier put in the home. Twitter insisted that video be wiped before they would unlock my account. Surprised? pic.twitter.com/Y6ma2DvyBW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2020

“Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft and two counts of credit card theft for the incident that allegedly occurred at Westwood Nursing Center on the city’s northwest side. He was arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus. Bond was set at $300,000 cash,” The Detroit News reported on May 24.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

