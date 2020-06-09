https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/john-oliver

Late-night host John Oliver is leading the charge to abolish police forces across the United States. Of course, in traditional snowflake form, Oliver attacked the character of all police officers rather than isolating corrupt cops, and calling for the elimination of the police union that protects them.

If Oliver were consistent, he would’ve called out all unions for their standard practice of protecting union members over victims. But, Oliver cares not about consistency and more about feeding the progressive machine that merely stands to remove all cops and ultimately collapse our system.

And of course, he didn’t offer a single solution to mend what is broken. Oliver, like most radicals, would instead burn the system down. Here’s what Crowder has to say about it…

[embedded content]

John Oliver’s Olive-Brain’ed Take on Unions | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



