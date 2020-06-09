https://www.theblaze.com/news/lara-logan-defund-police-privilege

Journalist Lara Logan — who was sexually assaulted by a mob in Egypt in 2011 — slammed Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender for suggesting that concerns over criminals breaking into people’s homes come “from a place of privilege.”

Bender made the comments during an appearance on CNN Monday where she discussed the council’s pledge to “dismantle” the city’s police department and replace it with a “transformative new model of public safety” in response to George Floyd’s death late last month.

“I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then,” Logan tweeted in response to Bender. “Would that have been my white privilege talking?”

“My heart breaks for every victim of racial injustice,” Logan added to the tweet thread. “And for every person, including police, killed by the mob of anarchists & their powerful political backers. How long before they come for me? No idea. But there is only one truth. That’s all we have.”

Logan was working as a CBS News correspondent in 2011 when the sexual assault occurred. She was covering the street celebrations in Tahrir Square after President Hosni Mubarak’s decision to step down when she was surrounded by a dangerous element of the crowd and separated from her team. She was then raped and beaten before being rescued by a group of women and Egyptian soldiers.

While many have criticized the growing movement to defund police in America, of which Bender is a figurehead, given her tragic past experiences, Logan’s outrage at the notion of a “police-free world” is especially powerful.

Yet despite opposition from many, including Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the council appears resolute in its mission to disband the city’s police.

(H/T: The Daily Wire)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

