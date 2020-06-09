https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pac-ivanka-trump-riots-race/2020/06/09/id/971374

A political action committee founded by Colin Kaepernick’s attorney on Tuesday released a scathing video of Ivanka Trump.

Titled “Bye Ivanka: A Public Disservice Announcement,” the video mixes Trump touting how her greatest personal growth has arisen from “times of discomfort and uncertainty” with video of anti-racism protesters being pushed to the ground, maced, and fired at with rubber bullets.

The PAC, MeidasTouch, used video from Trump’s commencement speech she prepared for Wichita State University, though the Kansas school dropped her speech following backlash from students.

“Your journey to this day did not come without challenges, sacrifices . . . and likely even a few tears,” Trump tells grads.

The video then alters to police firing tear gas on protesters who took to the streets around the nation following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Her speech continued: “Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavor to take care of the safety and well-being of our people,” followed by video of police pushing an elderly man to the ground and hitting protesters with batons.

Attorney Ben Meisales and his two brothers founded the PAC in April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

