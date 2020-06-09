https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcfarland-sullivan-fbi-barr/2020/06/09/id/971328

Judge Emmett Sullivan is to defend his decision about why he hasn’t signed off on the Justice Department’s request to dismiss charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn this week, and if “justice is served, Gen. Flynn will be a free man,” his former deputy NSA K.T. McFarland said Tuesday.

“The ultimate goal was for them to get President [Donald] Trump,” McFarland said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” adding that this was the goal of the investigation into Flynn and his communications with a Russian diplomat “from the get-go.”

The Justice Department earlier this year recommended charges be dropped against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his calls with the Russian ambassador. He has tried to withdraw that plea, however, claiming that he’s innocent and only confessed because his lawyers had advised him to.

Last week, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein acknowledged during congressional testimony that in May 2017, there was no evidence that Flynn had not colluded with Russians.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr is accusing the FBI of launching a “very aggressive” investigation into the Trump campaign, leading to the Russia probe.

“I think before the election, I think we were concerned about the motive force behind the very aggressive investigation that was launched into the Trump campaign without — you know, with a very thin, slender reed as a basis for it,” Barr says in an interview airing Tuesday with Fox News.

