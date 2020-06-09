https://www.theblaze.com/news/lapd-attorney-threat-social-media

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating social media posts from a criminal defense lawyer who advocated for black people to murder police officers.

KTTV-TV in Los Angeles obtained screenshots of the posts attributed to San Gabriel criminal defense attorney Mark McBride on Instagram.

“It won’t stop until black people start murdering cops, which they should do often and with great relish. These ****sucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphalt nap, during which they’re bleeding out on the street where they’re shot down. I would have no problem with them,” the comment read.

“I would absolutely 100% defend to the death of any African American who picked off a cop or two. It’s time, it’s well past time,” the comment continued.

McBride allegedly posted another incendiary comment in a different post.

“It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended ‘terrorists’, sign me up pro bono for somebodies granddad putting a couple of hollow points between the eyes of these PTSD addled rednecks, I’d take one or two pro bono,” the comment read.

‘Disheartening and disgusting’

An LAPD union representative excoriated the comments.

“When we first saw the comments it was disgust, it was anger,” said Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League. “There are so many good police officers in this country and to be painted with a broad brush and then threatened with bodily harm, just for wearing a uniform, it’s disheartening and disgusting.”

When KTTV Fox 11 attempted to obtain a comment from McBride about the comments, he refused, but did not deny that he had authored them.

The LAPD told Fox 11 that the comments were extremely disturbing and said an investigation was underway.

Here's more about the investigation:

