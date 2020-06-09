https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/let-cities-burn-sen-kamala-harris-latest-democrat-applaud-defunding-police-video/

Kamala Harris is the latest Democrat to applaud efforts to defund the police.

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he would cut $150 million from the city’s police budget – despite California Governor Gavin Newsom’s need to deploy the National Guard to help curb violence and looting in LA – Harris went on GMA this morning and said, “I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.”

Kamala applauds these efforts.

It’s no surprise Harris would embrace defunding the police. Not only does Harris think it’s “wrong” that “police equals more safety,” Harris wants to “start from scratch” with ICE, she has compared ICE to the KKK, and she said she wants to have a “conversation” about terrorists voting from prison.

Note: While Joe Biden may feign opposition to defunding the police, if he was actually opposed to the movement that is gaining steam in the Democrat Party, he would condemn the calls from within his party loud and clear.

