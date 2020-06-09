https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/john-olivers-anti-cop-lies-debunked

Steven debunks John Oliver’s latest anti-police tirade, gives his thoughts on the Drew Brees apology tour, and explains why you should never kneel for the mob. Don’t miss Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Mug Club.

Good Morning #Mugclub [embedded content] Join #MugClub to continue watching this stream: http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub MugClubbers can watch and comment here: https://www.blazetv.com/pages/ho…

Use code LWC to save $10

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

