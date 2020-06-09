https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-accused-of-killing-black-police-captain-once-got-7-year-jail-sentence-never-served-a-day-in-jail

The man who the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested this week for allegedly murdering retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2014 — but never spent a day inside of a jail cell.

“Stephan Cannon, 24, was sentenced to seven years for felony robbery but the judge gave him a break,” Fox 2 reported. “Cannon got probation under what’s called a suspended execution of sentence (SES). Court records show Cannon then violated probation — twice — and got two more breaks. He never went to prison.”

Dorn was killed last week while he was guarding a pawnshop from looters amid the violent riots that broke out across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon […] and the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action,” the department said in a statement. “Bond not allowed.”

“Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson […] & the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F),” the department added. “Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.”

Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson & the @STLCAO issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F). Bond was set at $30,000 cash only. #ArrestsMade pic.twitter.com/iLHCmBShuu — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

The department later added that Cannon had also been charged with “one count of Robbery 1st & an additional count of Armed Criminal Action.”

The Daily Wire reported last week on Dorn’s death:

In video that has since been removed, Dorn, 77, can be seen defending the business during his last moments of life. Dorn was killed by looters and rioters who broke into Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry; his body was found on the sidewalk outside around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. … Dorn’s wife, St. Louis police Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, told the St. Louis Dispatch that her husband was friends with the owner of the pawn shop and regularly came to the owner’s aid whenever alarms went off. … Dorn retired from the St. Louis police force in October 2007 after serving 38 years. His close friend on the force, St. Louis County police Chief Tim Fitch, who knew Dorn for 30 years, told the media that Dorn and his wife helped disadvantaged youth while he was on the force.

President Donald Trump honored Dorn in a tweet last week, writing, “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

Another black law enforcement official, Dave Patrick Underwood, was also killed during violence that erupted from the riots.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Underwood was an officer in the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service who was gunned down Friday as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, Calif.”

