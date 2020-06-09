https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mayor-de-blasio-kicks-jewish-kids-park-time-allows-thousands-black-lives-matter-protesters-march-city/

Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets to protest and loot in New York City this past week.

Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters marched in downtown New York City.

Massive stream of marchers headed north on Broadway #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/nVymgKJ6Rk — Andrew Bastone (@AndrewBastone) June 2, 2020

But in the same week that BLM protesters were out in force Jewish kids were kicked off a playground.

Via Joel Fischer.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Bill de Blasio Kicks Out Hasidic Children From a Neighborhood Park Days After Tens of Thousands Attend Protest. pic.twitter.com/mrCsNJGfmb — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 9, 2020

