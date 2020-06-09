https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mayor-de-blasio-kicks-jewish-kids-park-time-allows-thousands-black-lives-matter-protesters-march-city/

Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets to protest and loot in New York City this past week.

Thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters marched in downtown New York City.

But in the same week that BLM protesters were out in force Jewish kids were kicked off a playground.
Via Joel Fischer.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Now Pleading With Walmart And Other Companies Not To Leave The City

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...