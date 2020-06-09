http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F49JIcM-RlE/

Medium, a platform that allows independent writers to publish articles and start blogs, banned conservative writer Ashley Goldenberg for publishing a list of businesses that have gone woke, supporting Black Lives Matter and the violent riots that have laid waste to multiple American cities over the past two weeks.

Goldenberg, previously known by her online pseudonym “Communism Kills,” has previously worked for various conservative institutions, including the Media Research Center and Capital Research Center.

Dozens of major American companies, including top Silicon Valley tech giants, have put out statements defending Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protests over the past two weeks. The vast majority have failed to issue any statement condemning the widespread looting and violence.

In an email to Goldenberg, Medium accused her of violating the site’s rules against “hate speech, disinformation, and targeted harassment.”

Following Medium’s decision to censor Goldenberg, a number of other sites including free-speech social network Gab republished the list. The list can also be found below:

“Medium’s decision to take down my post — and my account — is obviously a politically-motivated one,” said Goldenberg in a comment to Breitbart News.

“I wrote about large, powerful companies that support the Black Lives Matter movement to demonstrate that America is not the white supremacist country that the protesters are claiming it is. That’s not hate speech, disinformation, or harassment.”

“Meanwhile, on the same day Medium took down my account, the headline ‘CEOs Need to Treat Racism Like the Pandemic it is: How to reimagine companies in the era of Black Lives Matter‘ was featured on my [Medium] homepage,” continued Goldenberg.

“That doesn’t seem coincidental.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Medium for comment.

