Law enforcement officers in Minnesota punctured the tires of numerous vehicles during protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“There were instances when State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires to keep vehicles from being used in attacks, and so we could tow the vehicles later for collection of evidence if necessary,” Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said in a statement sent to news outlets.

Officials slashed tires to stop cars and trucks from “driving dangerously at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” Gordon added. Some of the vehicles contained items like rocks, concrete, and sticks that have been used during demonstrations to assault law enforcement officers.

“While not a typical tactic, vehicles were being used as dangerous weapons and inhibited our ability to clear areas and keep areas safe where violent protests were occurring,” Gordon said.

Deputies from Anoka County also deflated tires on vehicles during the protests connected to Floyd’s death, Anoka County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Knotz told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Deputies were following orders from the Multiagency Command Center, Knotz added. Towing vehicles wasn’t possible, Knotz said, because of how many people were in the area.

Protesters march along the freeway that exits St. Paul on their way to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis via the Saint Anthony Falls bridge on the fourth day of protests and violence following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 29, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

Gordon said late last month that the command center helped organize thousands of officers from various state, local, and federal agencies to respond to protests and riots.

Knotz didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several people at the protests saw officers slashing tires in the Kmart parking lot at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue on May 30. One of the vehicles belonged to Chris Serres, a reporter with the Star-Tribune.

“As far as I could see, it looked like all their tires had been slashed,” Serres said.

Some video clips showed officers knifing tires of cars on roadways in and around Minneapolis. Others posted about finding their vehicles with tires deflated, including multiple reporters, but weren’t sure who did it.

A tow truck driver towing some of the vehicles with slashed tires told Andrew Kimmel, a video producer, said he was towing “everybody’s” cars, including “random people, medics over there, news crews, random people that were here to protest.”

