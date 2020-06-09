https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/msnbc-host-rev-al-sharpton-attacks-president-trump-george-floyd-funeral-wickedness-high-places-video/

MSNBC host and former Democratic Party presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton attacked President Trump at the the funeral for George Floyd held in Houston Tuesday. Sharpton berated Trump for the forced clearing out of protesters a block from the White House a week ago Monday before the President stood in front of a church set on fire by protesters the night before.

“You take rubber bullets & tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters & then take a Bible & walk in front of a Church & use a church as a prop. Wickedness in high places…”

Video:

SHARPTON SLAMS TRUMP AT FLOYD FUNERAL: “You take rubber bullets & tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters & then take a Bible & walk in front of a Church & use a church as a prop. Wickedness in high places…” pic.twitter.com/xfxRfB133e — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2020

Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis while being arrested for allegedly passing a counterfeit twenty dollar bill at a store. Video of Floyd on the pavement by a police car repeatedly saying “I can’t breath” and calling out “Mama” while being restrained by now fired officer Derek Chauvin with a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes until he was dead sparked national outrage, protests and riots.

Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the arrest of Floyd have been charged in his death, with Chauvin charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

President Trump has condemned the death in police custody of Floyd and ordered the Justice Department to investigate. Trump has also acted to quell the riots and looting in Washington, D.C. and across the country following the death of Floyd.

Trump’s show of support for St. John’s Church after it was burned by protesters has been criticized by Democrats and reporters for the use of force by police to clear out protesters from the area.

