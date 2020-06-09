https://www.theblaze.com/news/family-camping-accused-of-antifa

A multiracial family from Spokane was on a camping trip in Washington state last week when they were accused of being Antifa provocateurs by a large group of people and subsequently stalked and harassed, according to police.

The family — which consisted of a husband and wife, their 16-year-old daughter, and the husband’s mother — were first confronted by “seven or eight car-loads of people” in the parking lot when they stopped to gather supplies at a store in Forks, Washington, a Clallam County Sheriff’s Office news release about the incident stated.

“The people in the parking lot repeatedly asked them if they were ‘ANTIFA’ protesters,” the release said. “The family told the people they weren’t associated with any such group and were just camping. The family had to drive their bus around vehicles in the parking lot in order to get back onto Highway 101.”

Police noted that “at least four vehicles” followed the family after they exited the parking lot and that “two of the vehicles had people in them carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic rifles.”

Later in the evening after the family had arrived at their campsite, they allegedly heard gunshots and chainsaws in the distance and became concerned for their safety. They packed up and decided to leave, but on their way out they came across felled trees in the road blocking them from leaving.

At this point, the family called police.

While officers were on their way to the scene, a small group of Forks High School students on their way up to the campsite stopped to help the family by using their own chainsaws to clear the road.

Police then escorted the family to safety and took their statement about the incident before helping them continue their travels.

The Department of Justice and President Trump have been outspoken about the involvement of Antifa, as well as similar extremist groups, in inciting violence at riots across America over George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced in a press briefing that they have “evidence” that Antifa has been “instigating and participating” in violence at the riots.



