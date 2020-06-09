https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/new-york-police-boss-goes-off-media-stop-treating-us-like-animals-thugs-start-treating-us-respect-video/

New York police boss Mike O’Meara went off on the media Tuesday.

The Democrat-media complex has put a target on the backs of all police officers.

The media praises violent left-wing rioters, looters and arsonists while vilifying police officers who are putting their lives on the line every day.

Thanks to the media, Antifa terrorists and BLM thugs have become emboldened and are attacking police officers without fear of reprisal.

Several NYPD officers have been run over, beaten, shot at and stabbed in the last couple weeks during the George Floyd riots.

And now the Democrats are working to defund and disband police departments across the nation.

Police boss Mike O’Meara has had enough!

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect … Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It’s disgusting,” said Mark O’Meara.

WATCH:

