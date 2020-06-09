https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/not-making-national-headlines-patriot-guard-riders-turn-retired-police-captain-david-dorns-wake-today-st-louis/

Hundreds of people including some political leaders and police officers were among the mourners who attended David Dorn’s public visitation at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church on Taylor Avenue today.

Patriot Guard Riders turned out to offer respect to the retired police captain who was gunned down last week during the leftist riots and looting in St. Louis.

The wake did not make national headlines.

A private funeral service for David Dorn is scheduled for Wednesday at Saint Louis Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m.

Tomorrow is the funeral ceremony.

