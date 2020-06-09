https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/outrage-mob-gets-another-scalp-crossfit-ceo-resigns-george-floyd-remarks-led-gym-owners-brands-cut-ties/

Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of CrossFit, resigned on Tuesday after the left-wing outrage mob came for him.

Gym owners, brands, celebrities and athletes began abandoning CrossFit after Glassman reportedly said “I do not mourn George Floyd” during a Zoom call.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman allegedly made the statement several times during a call with gym owners on Saturday.

Glassman had also joked that it’s “FLOYD-19” in a tweet responding to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which called racism a “critical public health issue.”

Glassman even apologized for his statements, but it wasn’t enough for the outrage mob.

“I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday,” he wrote on the company’s Twitter account. “My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”

“I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc., and I have decided to retire,” Glassman said in a statement. “On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.”

Dave Castro, head of the CrossFit Games, is taking over as CEO. – NPR reported.

In a separate statement, the company said: “Change is needed. We all need healing. Exhaustion and a long history of silent grievances have been laid bare on social media. We cannot change what has happened, but we ask for forgiveness while we thoroughly examine ourselves.”

George Floyd once robbed a pregnant woman and held a gun to her belly, threatening to kill both her and her baby, while he and his friends ransacked her home.

If you don’t bow down to the outrage mob and sufficiently mourn this person’s death, apparently you will now be cancelled.

