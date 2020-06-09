https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/paris-louvre-eiffel-tower-shutdowns/2020/06/09/id/971400

Numerous major landmarks across Paris including the Louvre art museum and Eiffel Tower have either reopened to the public or set dates to do so as France eases and emerges from the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcements come following French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s moves that allowed businesses to re-open a week ago.

The iconic Eiffel Tower announced Tuesday it would allow visitors again beginning June 25 after being closed for more than three months, the longest closure since World War II.

Tourists will have to walk the stairs, though, as the elevators and top floor observation deck will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, anyone 11 or older will be required to don a face covering.

“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available,” the Eiffel Tower’s website says. “To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar.”

It added a limited number of visitors will be permitted per floor at any one time.

The outdoor Tuileries Gardens, situated between the Louvre and Place de la Concorde, opened May 31, and the Versailles Palace, just west of Paris, opened its gardens and chateaus Saturday.

The Louvre, which attracted 14.1 million visitors in 2019 and closed March 1, will reopen July 6. The museum released a statement that referred to a ticket reservation system and “new signage” to ensure “maximum security conditions.” All visitors and staff will be required to face masks and maintain proper social distancing.

Visiting the museum “will not at all be as it was before. That’s impossible,” according to labor representative Andre Sacristin, who has been involved in the planning discussions for reopening, The Associated Press reported.

About 20% to 30% of the museum’s rooms might be closed, but “of course the Mona Lisa will be open,” he said.

Other sites also announced reopening dates, such as the Musee d’Orsay with its vast collection of 19th and 20th century art works. It will open its doors again June 23.

