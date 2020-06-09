https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/pastor-spars-governor-17-church-members-test-positive-covid/

(LOUISVILLE COURIER-JOURNAL) — Clays Mill Baptist Church in Jessamine County, Kentucky, has temporarily halted in-person worship services after at least 17 members recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

But pastor Jeff Fugate, who stood alongside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in April and called for Gov. Andy Beshear to lift restrictions on in-person worship, stressed there is “no indication” anyone contracted the virus while at church.

“I decided it would just be best to go back to online services until we can figure out exactly what’s going on and we can figure out what to do,” Fugate told The Courier Journal on Saturday. “… The last thing I want is for my folks to get sick.”

