The U.S. Postal Service saw revenue increase by hundreds of millions during the COVID-19 pandemic, undercutting warnings the agency would collapse if not given federal funds, a group of lawmakers said.

The service, or USPS, should revise its projections given its revenue during the first 11 weeks of the pandemic was $330 million higher than the same period last year, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jody Hice (R-Ga.) said in a letter (pdf) to Postmaster General Margaret Brennan.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Oversight Security and Governmental Affairs, joined his colleagues in signing the letter.

Brennan warned lawmakers in April that the service could see a decline in revenue of $13 billion because of the economic downturn caused by harsh measures implemented across the country to try to slow the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Brennan said the USPS would run out of money by September.

Jordan, Hice, and Johnson said in the latter that forecasting the economic impact of the crisis is complex but expressed concern “that the fiscal reality has rendered the projection” Brennan put forth “unrealistic.”

“USPS revenues were down initially, but they have since recovered dramatically due to an increase in package volume that is apparently rivaling volumes leading up to Christmas. USPS operational costs have increased in some areas due to COVID-19, but they have decreased in other areas due to lower mail volume,” they wrote.

USPS started the pandemic with $9.2 billion in cash and had $13.2 billion in cash as of June 4. The service availed itself of $3.4 billion through short-term notes in early April but even without the notes, the service’s cash position improved by at least $600 million, according to the lawmakers.

The USPS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even with a slight improvement in its financial position, the USPS needs to be redesigned, according to a recent report (pdf) from the Government Accountability Office.

While USPS is supposed to be a self-sustaining, business-like entity, it has struggled to maintain viability, suffering net losses of approximately $78 billion from Fiscal Year 2007 through 2019.

USPS’s unfunded liabilities and debt totaled $161 billion at the end of the last fiscal year.

The service’s “current business model is not financially sustainable due to declining mail volumes, increased compensation and benefits costs, and increased unfunded liabilities and debt,” according to the report.

House Democrats’ latest CCP virus aid package, approved last month, included $25 billion for the postal service. That package wasn’t expected to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Brennan, meanwhile, is being replaced soon by Louis DeJoy, a businessman who donated to President Donald Trump.

DeJoy “understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service, and the urgent need to strengthen it for future generations,” Robert Duncan, chair of the board, said in a statement announcing the selection.

DeJoy was previously chairman and CEO of New Breed Logistics, a shipping company with over 9,000 employees.

Trump said in April that he wouldn’t authorize more funding for the USPS unless it raises shipping rates for Amazon and other companies it handles packages for.

“The Postal Service is a joke because they’re handing out packages for Amazon and other internet companies. And every time they bring a package, they lose money on it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Amazon and other online-based companies are dropping a big portion of packages off at post offices, leaving the Postal Service to deliver them but lose money in the process, the president said. The USPS should raise prices by about four times, he added.

“For some reason—these people have been in there a long time—but for some reason, they’re very cozy with some of these companies, and they don’t raise the price of a package,” he added.

