Project Veritas has infiltrated Antifa.

Project Veritas released part 3 of its “Expose Antifa” series on Tuesday.

Veritas went undercover and exposed the militia wing of Antifa.

The militia wing, “Redneck Revolt,” believes in a complete abolition of the system, including police.

The Democrats are in line with Antifa as they are currently pushing to defund and disband the police.

Via Project Veritas:

Undercover Journalist: “And they believe in total abolition of everything, including the police, you know, Charlottesville was comprised of your typical Antifa black block measures…There were multiple chapters of Redneck Revolt that went to Charlottesville and acted as the militia wing of the anti-fascist movement.”

Redneck Revolt Members at Gun Range: “…While You’re Aiming, Don’t Touch the Trigger Until You’re Ready to Pull the Trigger”

Paul Ditz, Former Leader of Redneck Revolt: “I Hate the NRA. The NRA is a White Supremacist Terrorist Organization, Absolutely.”

Undercover Journalist: “They see them themselves as armed revolutionaries…”

Clyde, Redneck Revolt Member: “…if an Officer of the State Came to the Door and Asked You Questions About Your Political Ideology and People You Associate With, How Would You Respond?”

WATCH:

“Redneck Revolt is a heavily armed fringe organization, and the Department of Justice should consider looking into their activities,” said O’Keefe.

Last Thursday, PV’s undercover report revealed how the leftist terror group Antifa practice eye gouging, beating their opponents and create an environment of fear and terror.

Last Friday, Project Veritas journalists infiltrated New York City Antifa and caught them on video fight training.

