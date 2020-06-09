https://www.dailywire.com/news/prominent-black-trump-supporter-proposes-new-movement-all-black-lives-matter-takes-swing-at-kaepernick

On Sunday, a prominent black Trump supporter known as “Melissa A.” proposed a new movement to support the black community, in stark contrast with the politically-charged, divisive, and anti-cop activist group “Black Lives Matter,” which is pushing for the national “defunding” of police and the “disruption” of the nuclear family.

Instead, Melissa proposed, “all” black lives should matter, including victims of black-on-black crime and abortion.

“We are starting a new movement,” she posted Sunday, earning a re-tweet from Blexit founder Candace Owens. “It’s #AllBlackLivesMatter not just the ones the left wants to use for political gain.”

“[United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development] Ben Carson is right 0.017% of black lives are lost to police…& that’s all the left wants to care about,” Melissa argued, “94% of black men are murdered by other black men.”

We are starting a new movement. It’s #AllBlackLivesMatter not just the ones the left wants to use for political gain. Ben Carson is right 0.017% of black lives are lost to police…& that’s all the left wants to care about. 94% of black men are murdered by other black men — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 7, 2020

Melissa continued: “53% of black people are never born due to abortion which targets black babies specifically for extermination As a result the black population is the only race that is shrinking in America.”

“[Y]ou will not hear SJW’s (Social Justice Warriors) like Collin Kaep (sic) say that because he is a puppet of white liberals,” she added.

“Only the black lives that matter are the one white liberals say matter,” she continued. “We are not supposed to talk about poverty that disproportionately kills more blacks because then we would be forced to look at the liberal policies we have been voting for for 50 [years].”

The activist included a video of two women, who appear to be white, taking trendy photos at a “Black Lives Matter” protest. The post is titled: “New Influence Trend: Exploit Black Pain.”

Ben Carson is wrong. Only the black lives that matter are the one white liberals say matter.

We are not supposed to talk about poverty that disproportionately kills more blacks because then we would be forced to look at the liberal policies we have been voting for for 50yrs pic.twitter.com/jgxkfeN7Gi — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 7, 2020

The following day, Melissa emphasized the death rate of pre-born black humans via abortion, posting a meme outlining abortion as “the leading killer of black lives in America,” exceeding heart disease, cancer, and homicide deaths of black Americans.

And she wasn’t done there. The Trump supporter hit folks in the religious community pushing the left-wing “Black Lives Matter” movement and “white guilt,” calling them “hypocrites.”

“I think we need to start a movement calling out & confronting the hypocrite Pastors who peddling #BlackLivesMattter & #WhiteGuilt propaganda,” she wrote via Twitter. “These same pastors are silent as 20 million black babies have been killed & their body parts sold like meat in a market. Hypocrites.”

“This is a demonic agenda to make black people have an inferiority mindset while white people live in guilt & shame for something they have nothing to do with as individuals whom Christ Died for,” she added. “Jesus called out the hypocrites & the pharasees.. we have to do the same.”

This is a demonic agenda to make black people have an inferiority mindset while white people live in guilt & shame for something they have nothing to do with as individuals whom Christ Died for.

Jesus called out the hypocrites & the pharasees.. we have to do the same — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 9, 2020

In the “What We Believe” section of the “Black Lives Matter” site, the organization includes “content regarding gender identity and family structures – subjects seemingly outside the original framework of Black Lives Matter,” The Daily Wire reported.

Here’s a portion of content:

We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence. We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered. We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts. We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work. We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).

Moreover, the group has also called for the defunding of police nationally: “We call for an end to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken,” BLM said. “We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive but thrive. If you’re with us, add your name to the petition right now and help us spread the word.”

