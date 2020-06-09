https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgefloydprotest-cops-police-tvshow/2020/06/09/id/971422

The long-running reality show “Cops” has been canceled after 31 years.

Paramount Network has moved to get rid of the series following the nationwide protests that turned violent in many cities, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said.

Cops was already yanked from Paramount Network after nationwide protests of police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The show was already temporarily taken off-air once protests erupted around the country in response to the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis kneeled on his neck.

The show aired on the Fox network for 25 years before being canceled in 2013. Then Spike TV began airing the show, which stayed on-air after the network rebranded itself as Paramount Network.

“Cops” had been targeted for what some critics considered to be racially insensitive programming. A 1994 study reported viewers were more inclined to link black and brown people to crime than white people.

In response to the criticism, the show’s co-creators John and Morgan Langley revealed in a 2018 interview that reworked the show to include cops and perpetrators from various racial and ethnic groups.

A reality police show on A&E called “Live PD,” which like “Cops,” cuts between real-time action following various police units around the country debuted this year. A&E didn’t air last week’s show, and sources said the show probably won’t air this weekend either, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will, however, likely return in the future.

