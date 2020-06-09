https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rinos-urge-president-trump-not-campaign-worthless-murkowsky-2022/

The Senate Republicans are urging President Trump NOT to campaign against Lisa Murkowsky, arguably the most worthless of all RINOs in the US Senate today.

Murkowsky represents Alaska, a deep red state, but frequently unloads on President Trump while defending the left.

Last week President Trump tweeted he would be campaigning against Murkowsky in 2022.

…Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

But the RINOs are already defending Murkowsky.

The Hill reported:

“I’d leave Lisa alone. She’s a member of our conference, and we want to keep it that way,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator. Asked about Trump’s tweet, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told reporters, “I don’t support that at all.” Murkowski has found herself once again a target for Trump after she told reporters she was struggling with whether she could back Trump, even as she said she would continue to work with him and the administration. “I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time,” said Murkowski, who did not vote for Trump in 2016.

