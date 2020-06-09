https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501766-romney-challenges-trump-with-black-lives-matter-march

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Report that Bush won’t support Trump reelection ‘completely made up,’ spokesman says The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd’s Houston visitation MORE (R-Utah) is challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE’s antagonistic stance toward Black Lives Matters protesters at a time Trump’s support in the polls is dropping.

Romney made a surprising and stirring gesture on Sunday by marching toward the White House with hundreds of other people protesting police violence against African Americans after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Monday he announced that he is working with Republican colleagues to put together police reform legislation, filling the void left by Trump and GOP leaders in Congress who have not made it a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I state the obvious, which is black lives matter. If there’s injustice, we want to correct that. If there’s prejudice, we want to change that. If there’s bias, we hope to give people a different perspective and we can provide a sense of equality among our people,” he said.

Romney told reporters in the Capitol Monday that he wants to change the general lack of support among black voters for the Republican Party but that his decision to march was motivated by his personal outrage over Floyd’s death and his desire to combat prejudice and bias.

“I don’t know that I look at this matter from a political lens. My party obviously has an embarrassingly small share of African American votes. I certainly did in my election and we have since,” he said. “I’d like to see that change.”

“But that isn’t what motivated me to stand up and speak. I saw a heinous murder carried out by a person with a badge,” he said.

Romney said Floyd’s death is “an outlier” and “an extreme case” and asserted “the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement personnel are excellent men and women doing a job that is extraordinarily valuable and one that I esteem.”

Asked Sunday why he was marching, Romney replied, “We need to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

Romney’s words draw a sharp contrast with Trump, who in recent days threatened to unleash “vicious dogs” on protesters who stepped onto White House grounds, and used U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops to disperse a crowd of peaceful protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney’s emergence as an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement appeared to get under the president’s skin.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!” Trump tweeted in a post dripping with sarcasm.

Asked about Trump’s criticism on Twitter, Romney on Monday replied: “He’s got time to do whatever he feels is appropriate.”

Romney said he hasn’t spoken with Trump or with Floyd’s family about the Black Lives Matter movement or the need for legislation.

Romney is Trump’s biggest critic in the GOP but has picked his battles carefully.

He acknowledged in an interview with The Atlantic magazine in February that his vote to convict Trump on an article of impeachment alleging abuse of power would likely impact his ability to move business in the Senate.

Ross K. Baker, a professor of political science at Rutgers University and longtime observer of Senate politics, said Romney’s action was a “gesture” to “distance himself from President Trump in a way that does not directly challenge Trump or provoke him.”

“It sends out a signal that he sympathizes with the people who are outraged at the death of George Floyd and wants to be identified with them,” he said.

Baker noted that Romney’s father, George Romney, served as governor of Michigan during the racially charged Detroit riots of 1967 and “acted in a very gentlemanly and civilized way.”

Trump has reacted to the Black Lives Matter movement much differently than George Romney did to the 1960s civil rights movement.

While Trump declared in prepared remarks during a Rose Garden ceremony last week that “justice will be served” for Floyd and his family and defended the “righteous cries” of “peaceful protesters,” he has also come across as hostile at times to the movement.

He was warned in one tweet that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and last week retweeted a video of an interview in which conservative activist Candace Owens says she was sickened that Floyd has been held up as a “martyr” and asserts “he was not a good person.”

George Romney marched with the NAACP and other civil rights activists through Detroit’s Grosse Point suburb, a predominantly white community, in 1963 to highlight racial injustice and led a protest of 10,000 in Detroit in 1965 to protest violence against civil rights protesters in Selma, Alabama. He also attended Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in 1968.

One of the main reasons George Romney opposed Sen. Barry Goldwater’s (R-Ariz.) bid for the 1964 Republican presidential nomination was because Goldwater opposed 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Vin Weber, a GOP strategist and adviser to Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, said Romney “very strongly feels his father’s legacy on civil rights.”

Weber said he think’s Romney’s show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter is “damaging, at least in the short run, to Trump’s re-election efforts because we’re seeing Trump’s numbers are falling.”

“To have a prominent Republican senator, a former standard bearer for the party out there marching under these circumstances probably feeds to the narrative that Donald Trump really doesn’t need right now,” he added. “But you know, people got to do what they believe in.”

Weber said “I think what Romney and many others are trying to say is the commitment of the country to civil rights and racial justice has not been and should not be a partisan issue.”

“Unfortunately for the president is the flip side is the president is making it appear to be a partisan issue,” he added.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat GOP senator says he spoke with George Floyd’s family MORE (R-Texas) on Monday praised Romney’s march Sunday as a “unifying gesture.”

“Good for him. He felt moved to do that. It’s the right of every American, including a United States senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat This week: Democrats introduce sweeping police reform package MORE (R-S.D.) said Romney’s show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters was “fine.”

“That’s his prerogative. People have the right to peacefully protest under the First Amendment and I think when we see people protesting in a peaceful way, that’s part of our democracy,” he said.

Thune noted that Romney’s “dad was associated with the issue going back a long ways.”

“I think he feels a real connection to that, through his family for one thing but I think he cares deeply about the issue,” he added.

Romney on Monday said his son and grandchildren have also joined Black Lives Matter marches.

“My intent was simply to point out that I was upset as were members of my family,” he said.

“Our whole family is very animated about the bias and the prejudice which too often still exists in a country which is the land of the free and which was founded upon a principle that all men are created in the image of God and are equal under the law,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney isn’t the only Republican senator pushing back on the president’s response to the protests.

The use of tear gas on protesters in front of the White House left some GOP senators “aghast,” according to a Republican lawmaker who requested anonymity to discuss the private reaction of colleagues.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (R-Maine) last week criticized the forceful dispersal of protesters before Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church as “painful to watch.”

She said Trump “came across as unsympathetic and as insensitive to the rights of people to peacefully protest.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat GOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism MORE (R-Alaska) announced she was “struggling” over whether to vote for Trump and praised a scathing indictment of Trump’s leadership style penned by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as “true and honest and necessary and overdue.”

Mattis made his statement public after Trump marched across H Street to St. John’s church accompanied by Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperArmy briefs House panel on response to DC protests Overnight Defense: Army now willing to rename bases named after Confederates | Dems demand answers on ‘unfathomable’ nuke testing discussions | Pentagon confirms death of north African al Qaeda leader Pentagon leaders open to renaming Army bases named after Confederate leaders MORE and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

He said that and other events related to Trump’s handling of the protests, such as threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops to quell demonstrations, left him “angry and appalled.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

