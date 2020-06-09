https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501864-schumer-on-trumps-tweet-about-75-year-old-protester-he-should-go-back-to

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE should “go back to hiding in the bunker” after the president tweeted an unfounded conspiracy theory suggesting a 75-year-old protester who was pushed by police in Buffalo, N.Y., could be part of a “set up.”

“Pres. Trump should go back to hiding in the bunker instead of tweeting baseless conspiracies about peaceful protestors and further dividing America,” Schumer tweeted Tuesday.

Schumer also said he is praying for a speedy recovery for Martin Gugino, the man who fell in a viral video showing police officers shoving Gugino before he staggered and fell backward.

“What are Senate Republicans going to do about this?” Schumer added in reference to Trump’s tweet.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that the Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

“75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” Trump added, appearing to refer to a report on the right-leaning One America News Network. “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Trump’s tweet sparked backlash from some Republican senators, who called on the president to stop making such accusations.

The comments were also widely condemned by Democrats.

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault after a video showed them shoving Gugino, who approached them during a protest. Gugino staggered and fell backward, hitting his head on the concrete and lying motionless as blood pooled on the sidewalk and the officers walked away.

The officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, have pleaded not guilty in the incident. Gugino is still in the hospital.

The incident occurred amid nationwide protests over the police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. An officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest while Floyd said he could not breathe. The officer and three others have been fired and face charges in Floyd’s death.

