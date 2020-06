https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seriously-george-floyd-given-halo-funeral-ceremony/

Seriously? Was this really necessary?

George Floyd was given a halo and wings at his nationally broadcast funeral service today in Houston.

George Floyd did not deserve to die with an officer’s knee on his neck but George Floyd was far from an angel.

We’ve all seen the reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook