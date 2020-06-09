https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/sick-people-white-house-correspondents-association-gives-annual-award-hack-reporter-yamiche-alcindor-called-trump-supporters-white-nationalists/

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), the closed group of liberal media representatives, tweeted out this photo today.

It’s a photo of Nancy Pelosi deriding President Trump during his State of the Union Address.

The WHCA gave Alcindor their annual Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House reporting.

Congratulations to @Yamiche Alcindor of The NewsHour/PBS, winner of the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage from the #WHCA. To see more about the winning entry – and all of 2020 award winners – go to https://t.co/yE7xhy7CMI — WHCA (@whca) June 9, 2020

This organization does not even pretend to be neutral anymore.

Yamiche Alcindor is famous for jabbing President Trump with her unimaginative jabs during his press conferences. Alcindor is neither creative or intelligent. But she is very hateful which made her a shoo-in for the prize.

In November of 2018 Yamiche Alcindor accused Trump supporters of being white nationalists.

What a class act!

Keep spewing your hate, Yamiche! You’re going places.

