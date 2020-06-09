https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/suspect-stephan-cannon-charged-shooting-death-retired-police-captain-david-dorn-got-7-year-prison-sentence-didnt-serve-day/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last week outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

On Friday St. Louis Police released photos of persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn.

RECOGNIZE THESE SUBJECTS? They’re persons of interest in the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn. Anyone with info should call our Homicide Div directly @ 314-444-5371, or if you want to remain anonymous & are interested in a reward (up to 45k) contact @STLRCS @ 866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/EaOxOvmHfs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 5, 2020

UPDATE– Retired St. Louis County Police Chief Tom Fitch told FOX News this afternoon that there have been promising leads on the killers of retired Officer David Dorn.

On Sunday St. Louis Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder for the death of retired Police Captain David Dorn.

Cannon once received a 7-year sentence but didn’t serve a day in prison.

FOX2 Now reported:

ST. LOUIS – The man charged with the murder of retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted in St. Louis County in 2014 but never served a day in prison. Stephan Cannon, 24, was sentenced to seven years for felony robbery but he got a break. Cannon got probation under what’s called a suspended execution of sentence (SES). Court records show Cannon then violated probation—twice—and got two more breaks. He never went to prison. Cannon now faces a first-degree murder charge for killing Dorn on June 2. Dorn was protecting a pawnshop from being looted. St. Louis police released video of suspects looting that night and CrimeStoppers offered a growing reward that reached nearly $60,000.

