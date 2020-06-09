https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501776-texas-reports-record-number-of-coronavirus-hospitalizations-weeks-after

Weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) began easing social distancing restrictions, Texas on Monday reported a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations across the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,935 COVID-19 patients currently admitted to state hospitals.

That figure tops the previous record for coronavirus hospitalizations that had peaked at 1,888 patients on May 5, according to CNBC.

Despite the rising number of hospitalizations, the state reported having more than 1,600 open intensive-care unit beds and more than 5,800 available ventilators.

Abbott took the lead among governors in relaxing coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to jumpstart the state’s economy.

The state’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30 and some businesses were allowed to reopen on May 1.

Hair salons were allowed to reopen on May 8 with some restrictions, such as social distancing between beauty stations, CNBC noted. Gyms and exercise facilities, nonessential manufacturing plants and office buildings have been reopened at 25 percent capacity since May 18.

Bars have been allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity while restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity.

The U.S. on Monday reported 17,250 new confirmed cases and 482 deaths due to COVID-19, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases across the nation have slowly increased following Memorial Day weekend, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Hopkins.

Health experts are also warning that there may be another influx in cases following two weeks of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis.

