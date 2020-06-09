http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Dgup08Sql00/texas-reports-two-consecutive-days-of-record-coronavirus-hospitalizations-weeks-after-reopening.html

Texas has reported two consecutive days of record-breaking Covid-19 hospitalizations as the state continues to open businesses and resume activities that were temporarily shuttered due to the coronavirus. There are currently 2,056 patients sickened with Covid-19 in hospitals across the state as of early Tuesday afternoon, up from a record 1,935 patients Monday, according to updated data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Coronavirus hospitalizations, like new cases and deaths, are considered a key measure of the outbreak because it helps scientists gauge how severe it may be. Research shows that it can take anywhere from five to 12 days for people to show symptoms from the virus.

Texas was among the first states to relax its statewide stay-at-home order, allowing it to expire April 30 and some businesses to resume operations May 1. On June 3, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to announce the third phase of the state’s plan to open additional businesses and activities. Earlier Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged the public to continue to take precautions to avoid a “spike” in coronavirus cases as is happening in Florida and other states that reopened early.

A man receives a haircut as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed at Doug’s Barber Shop in Houston, Texas, May 8, 2020. Callaghan O’Hare | Reuters

“We’re in a new phase. We’re feeling good. We’ve done great, but we have to stay smart, because reopening resets the whole game,” Cuomo said during a press conference. “When you reopen, when people start coming out, in some ways, you go right back to day one.” Coronavirus cases in the United States have been slowly ticking up since the Memorial Day holiday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The coronavirus has now infected nearly 2 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 111,014, according to Hopkins data. Public health specialists warn that a slow burn of infection through the summer could lead to a massive resurgence this fall. Last week, CDC Director Robert Redfield told lawmakers he was worried Americans aren’t following the agency’s advice as states begin to reopen after shuttering businesses and limiting activities as part of social distancing measures intended to curb the spread of the virus. –Chart by CNBC’s Nate Rattner

