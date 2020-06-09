https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/09/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-44-comedian-ellen-karis-on-the-post-pandemic-future-of-stand-up-n512630

Welcome VIP friends to the longest episode ever of The Kruiser Kabana podcast. We are all aware of the immediate consequences of the pandemic shutdown as it relates to small businesses and even some bigger industries. There has been a lot of speculation about how workplaces and industries might change as we emerge from all of this. I’ve been worried since the end of March that many of the comedy clubs that I like playing wouldn’t survive this. My comedian friends share my trepidation.

Ellen and I spend a lot of time here discussing not only the fate of the clubs, but what we as performers can do to fill the void we all expect to be there. I actually see this as an opportunity not unlike the one that helped create the comedy boom back in the 1980’s, when I began my career.

