During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin argued that controversial activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves an apology, a Nobel Peace Prize, back pay, and his “job back” over how he was allegedly mistreated for taking a knee during the national anthem during NFL pre-game festivities.

Kaepernick’s famed kneeling protest has once again taken center stage following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest.

On Monday, for example, prominent House and Senate Democrats took a knee, in the style of Kaepernick, during a photo-op in “solidarity” with the protests over Floyd’s death.

“The protests have people rethinking their stance on things like kneeling and the question is, is Colin Kaepernick owed an apology? What do you think, Sunny?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Hostin, according to The Daily Caller.

“Well, I don’t — I think he’s not only owed an apology, Whoopi,” Hostin said. “I think he’s owed his job. I think he’s owed back pay. I think he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

“When you listen to [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell’s ‘mea culpa,’ he mentions everything,” the co-host contended. “He says, ‘We were wrong. We should have listened. Athletes in the league are now allowed to take a knee. We support peaceful protests.’ He mentions everything except the man who started … this peaceful protest.”

Goldberg connected the conversation to President Donald Trump,: “Well, you know who is still telling the NFL, ‘No kneeling,’” she said, as two of the president’s past tweets on the matter were shown. “So he’s not letting it go. Who’s on the right side here, Joy?”

Co-host Joy Behar claimed Kaepernick, a multimillionaire sponsored by Nike, “gave up his livelihood for a principle.”

“Well, you know, Sunny just said Colin Kaepernick is really the hero of this and should be rewarded instead of thrown out of his job,” Behar said. “The guy gave up his livelihood for a principle.”

“I think that Roger Goodell and the NFL need to get behind history and not be on the wrong side of it,” she added. “I say that about a lot of people. Mitch McConnell and the rest of them, who are on the wrong side of history right now. They’ll pay the price in years to come.”

Last month, Kaepernick posted a message online addressing Floyd’s death, seemingly encouraging the violent rioting being done in Floyd’s name.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” he wrote via Twitter. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!”

“Rest in Power George Floyd,” Kaepernick added.

