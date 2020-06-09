https://www.westernjournal.com/now-baptisms-taking-place-corner-george-floyd-killed/
Sometimes the power of a movement starts from brokenness. Even in the darkest hours, through the most debilitating trials, something beautiful can be waiting around the corner. That doesn’t erase the sting of the original pain, but it honors that loss by turning grief into something bigger and even more meaningful. That’s currently happening at…
The post There Are Now Baptisms Taking Place on Corner Where George Floyd Was Killed appeared first on The Western Journal.