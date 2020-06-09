https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/06/09/todays-hot-topics-tems-defund-sophistries-convention-mysteries-twin-cities-appease-christianitys-secret-histories/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. Should we expect the unconventional from this year’s conventions? We’ll talk about the latest from the Twin Cities and from the fallout around the #DefundthePolice movement, including senior Democrats trying to backpedal. Plus, we’ll also do a little Lightning Round, so get your questions ready!

“Christianity is the least-known religion in the Western world,” writes Dr. Manfred Lütz in his new book The Scandal of the Scandals: The Secret History of Christianity. It’s not because of a lack of information, Dr. Lütz explains, but because of a flood of misinformation. Join us as he sets the record straight on the backbone of Western civilization!

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

