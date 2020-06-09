https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/toilet-tussle-1-5-ended-relationship-partners-bathroom-habits/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — For many people, the bathroom can be the only sanctuary in a very busy house. When couples have to share that private space however, the tug-of-war over the toilet can put a relationship on the rocks.

A survey of 2,000 British couples finds that 70 percent are currently in the middle of a “bathroom war” with their significant other. Incredibly, nearly 20 percent of the respondents admit to ending a relationship because of their ex’s bathroom habits.

For men, researchers say the biggest issue was how much hair their partner left in the shower drain without cleaning it. For women, they were turned off by the mess and smells a boyfriend left behind in the toilet.

