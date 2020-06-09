http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kTBEi-_1GpI/

Commentators reacted with shock and disgust to President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old man who was attacked and hospitalized by police last week “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with felony assault for shoving longtime activist Martin Gugino to the ground outside City Hall, resulting in Gugino hitting his head and bleeding from his ear. Gugino remains hospitalized, in “serious but stable” condition, according to his lawyer.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” President Trump tweeted. “@OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Gugino’s lawyer responded to Trump’s tweet, asking “why the President of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and untrue accusations against him.”

Commentators and journalists from both the left and right soon reacted as well with disbelief.

“There was blood leaking from his head. It is visible on the video. He is still in the hospital,” noted NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla, while CNN’s Chris Cillizza questioned, “A 75 year old dude? Who started bleeding from his ear?”

President Trump’s old friend Piers Morgan also weighed in on the comment, tweeting, “Shame on you, Mr Trump,” as Fox News contributor and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer declared, “The President’s penchant for trafficking in conspiracy theories is, politically speaking, going to ruin him. This is reckless. He doesn’t know when to stop.”

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that “Gugino is a member of two nonprofits: PUSH Buffalo, which focuses on affordable housing, and Western New York Peace Center, a human rights organization,” and “is also part of the Catholic Worker Movement.”

Trump picked up the theory that Gugino was an agitator from the pro-Trump news network OAN, which picked up the theory itself from an obscure right wing blog.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...