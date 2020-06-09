https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501970-trump-tweets-spark-fresh-headache-for-republicans

Senate Republicans are facing new headaches from an old source: President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE’s Twitter account.

The president this month has weighed in on the handling of protesters, called out several Republican senators by name and, most recently, amplified a conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old man injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat This week: Democrats introduce sweeping police reform package MORE (R-S.D.) distanced himself from the president’s latest tweets on Tuesday but acknowledged that GOP senators would also largely prefer to not have to talk about Trump’s social media habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the president’s tweets because that’s a daily exercise,” Thune said.

Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderExclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump China stalled reporting genetic information about COVID-19, angering WHO: report MORE (R-Tenn.), who is retiring, said he would leave it up to others, including the “distinguished media,” to evaluate Trump’s tweets.

“The voters can evaluate that,” he added. “I’m not going to give a running commentary on the president’s tweets.”

Trump’s Twitter account has been a persistent headache for congressional Republicans, many of whom outsource their own message-disciplined social media accounts to their staff. But Trump’s tweets have been a key source for news, with the president using it to fire top staff, announce executive orders, opine on legislation and even vent against members of his own party.

The president tweets, sometimes hundreds of times a day. GOP lawmakers are then asked to weigh in, forcing them to decide whether to break with Trump, support him or, in many cases, say they haven’t seen the tweet in question — extending the news cycle.

That played out in real time on Tuesday after Trump suggested that an elderly man pushed to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd could be a “set up” and an “ANTIFA provocateur.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” the president added. “Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault, and pleaded not guilty, after a video went viral of them shoving Martin Gugino, 75, after he slowly approached them during the protest. Gugino, after being pushed, staggered and fell backward, hitting his head on the ground and lying motionless as blood pooled on the sidewalk and the officers walked away.

The tweet quickly sucked up the political oxygen in the Capitol. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat Schumer wants votes on police reform, fifth coronavirus bill by July 4 MORE (R-Ky.) was asked twice during his weekly press conference about the tweet and both times tried to turn the focus back to a GOP working group on police reforms.

“As I’ve said, what we’ve been talking about here in the Senate Republican Conference is what we think is the appropriate response to the events of the last few weeks. And under the leadership and guidance of Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Kamala Harris: ‘Insulting’ Rand Paul held up anti-lynching bill on day of George Floyd funeral GOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism MORE [R-S.C.] at some point in the near future we’ll have recommendations to be made,” McConnell told reporters.

But the backlash from some GOP senators was swift.

Asked about the tweet, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat GOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism MORE (R-Alaska) responded: “Oh, Lord. Ugh.”

“Again, why would you fan the flames?” she asked.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (R-Maine), who is up for reelection in November, told reporters that it “would be best” if Trump didn’t weigh in on “issues that are before the courts.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Report that Bush won’t support Trump reelection ‘completely made up,’ spokesman says The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd’s Houston visitation MORE (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, called it “shocking.”

“I won’t dignify it with any further comment,” he added.

But some Republicans gave familiar answers that date back to when Trump first rocketed onto the GOP political scene in 2015: Many said they had not seen the president’s latest tweet and that they would prefer not to.

Asked about the tweet, Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat GOP senator says he spoke with George Floyd’s family MORE (R-Texas) asked if reporters were sharing “talking points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not familiar with it,” Cornyn said. When a reporter asked if he wanted to look at it, Cornyn added: “Not particularly.”

Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Deadline for Kansas Senate race passes without Pompeo filing Overnight Defense: Democrats expand probe into State IG’s firing | House schedules late June votes with defense bill on deck | New Navy secretary sworn in MORE (R-Kan.) told reporters he hadn’t seen the tweet.

“I know,” he added, when a reporter said they had a copy he could look at. “I’d just as soon not.”

Tuesday’s tweet was only the latest in recent days to rankle Republicans. Late last month, Trump appeared to warn that people who looted buildings would be shot, prompting questions for senators about the tone of the president’s remarks at a time when the country is being rocked by racial tensions.

During the past week, Trump also used his Twitter account to call out a handful of GOP senators, including threatening to campaign against Murkowski after she told reporters she was “struggling” with whether to support Trump’s reelection bid.

The president’s remarks on Murkowski sparked pushback from Senate Republicans, including Thune and Cornyn, who said they would not support trying to unseat a GOP senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d leave Lisa alone. She’s a member of our conference, and we want to keep it that way,” Thune said on Monday, asked by The Hill about the president’s tweet.

Some GOP senators indicated they saw Tuesday’s tweet as par for the course and didn’t see the president changing.

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Bill aims to help farmers sell carbon credits Republicans stand by Esper after public break with Trump MORE (R-Ind.) said he didn’t have a specific take on Trump’s tweet but that, given the president’s social media habits, he wasn’t surprised.

“I don’t think it should be surprising in general because he tweets a lot, so I don’t know how significant this one tweet is gonna be,” he added.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerRepublicans fear Trump may cost them Senate 7 GOP senators slam State Dept for ‘slow and inefficient policy’ on passports Trump tries to soothe anxious GOP senators MORE (R-N.D.), shown a printout of the tweet, told reporters: “I don’t think Donald Trump’s going to change his behavior.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

