https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501860-trumps-tweet-on-protester-sparks-gop-backlash

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichigan to seek federal disaster declaration over broken dams Trump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report Army briefs House panel on response to DC protests MORE’s tweet about a 75-year-old Buffalo protester is getting pushback from Republican senators.

Trump on Tuesday floated that an elderly man pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y., during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd could be a “set up” and an “ANTIFA provocateur.”

The tweet sparked immediate backlash from GOP senators and caused broader headaches as lawmaker after lawmaker was approached by reporters with a copy of the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a serious accusation which should only be made with facts and evidence and I haven’t seen any yet,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate GOP leaders don’t expect next coronavirus bill before mid-July GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat This week: Democrats introduce sweeping police reform package MORE (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

Asked if the president should stop making the accusation, he added: “Well, I think that’s a given.”

Presented with a copy of the tweet, Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Senate Democratic campaign arm launches online hub ahead of November Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (R-Maine) told reporters that she thought “it would best if the president did not comment on issues that are before the courts.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney says he wants to be part of change between black voters and GOP Report that Bush won’t support Trump reelection ‘completely made up,’ spokesman says The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Thousands expected for George Floyd’s Houston visitation MORE (R-Utah) told reporters that he thought it was “shocking.”

“I won’t dignify it with any further comment,” he added.

Asked about the tweet, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump to make it easier for Alaska hunters to kill wolf pups and bear cubs: report GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat GOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism MORE (R-Alaska) responded: “Oh lord.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just makes no sense that we’re fanning the flames right at this time, this is not good,” she added.

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault after video went viral of them shoving Martin Gugino after he approached them during the protest. The 75-year-old staggered and fell backward, hitting his head on the concrete and lying motionless as blood pooled on the sidewalk and the officers walked away.

The officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, have pleaded not guilty in the incident. Gugino is still in the hospital.

The president cited right-wing One America News Network (OANN) in making the incendiary claim, which comes amid a national debate over police brutality.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” Trump tweeted, appearing to refer to a report on OANN.

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” the president added. “Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Several GOP senators declined to comment on the tweet.

“I didn’t see it, you’re telling me about it, I don’t read Twitter, I only write on it,” Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioCoronavirus poses new obstacles for storm response during hurricane season On The Trail: Crisis response puts Trump on defense, even in red states If we seek resilience, we need liberty, not nationalism MORE (R-Fla.) told CNN.

Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Bill aims to help farmers sell carbon credits Republicans stand by Esper after public break with Trump MORE (R-Ind.) told reporters that he had “no real response.”

“I don’t think it should be surprising in general because he tweets a lot so I don’t know how significant this one tweet is gonna be,” he added.

Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsGOP lawmakers stick to Trump amid new criticism Deadline for Kansas Senate race passes without Pompeo filing Overnight Defense: Democrats expand probe into State IG’s firing | House schedules late June votes with defense bill on deck | New Navy secretary sworn in MORE (R-Kansas) said he hasn’t seen the tweet. When a reporter replied that they had a copy to show them, he replied: “I know.”

“I just assume not,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

