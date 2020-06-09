https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-ucla-professor-suspended-put-police-protection-refusing-exempt-black-students-final-exams-due-george-floyd-death/

UCLA suspended Professor Gordon Klein after he refused to exempt black students from final exams after the death of George Floyd.

Professor Klein was asked if he will exempt black students from their final exam which makes up 100% of their grade!

The social justice warriors at the university did not appreciate his response.

Here is Professor Klein’s response:

So, of course, the professor was suspended after he would not give black students a pass on the semester.

This is your modern day left at work.

The professor now needs police protection due to all of the death threats.

FOX News reported:

A California college professor reportedly is being investigated for discrimination and under police protection after refusing a request to exempt black students from final exams in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) suspended Gordon Klein, an accounting professor in the Anderson School of Business where he’s been teaching for 39 years, for three weeks beginning on June 25 after he declined a student’s request to delay a final exam in light of Floyd’s death, the Free Beacon reports. Anderson School of Management Dean Antonio Bernardo sent an email to students on Monday calling Klein’s behavior “troubling” and reportedly extended the time students have to complete exams given the “difficult circumstances.” The Malibu Police Department reportedly has an increased police presence outside Klein’s home after multiple threats. At least 20,000 people signed a petition calling for Klein’s removal after a student who wasn’t in the class posted the email exchange on social media.

