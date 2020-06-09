https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/undercover-video-shows-antifa-group-wants-abolition-everything/

A group in the militant Antifa movement engaged in the violence that has enveloped protests of the death of George Floyd believes in the “abolition of everything,” reveals a new undercover video published by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

In the latest installment of its #ExoseANTIFA series, Project Veritas said members of Redneck Revolt were practicing shooting with semi-automatic weapons at a local gun range.

“Our latest video further demonstrates how dangerous Antifa is. This well-organized international organization is willing to engage in street fights and apparently prepares for armed combat,” said Project Veritas CEO and founder James O’Keefe.

“Project Veritas will not stop until we pull back the veil and find out who is empowering this very heavily-armed group.”

See the latest video:

President Trump recently told the Justice Department to label the organization a domestic terror group. Attorney General William Barr said there “are extremist agitators who are hijacking the protests to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.”

O’Keefe said Redneck Revolt “is a heavily armed fringe organization, and the Department of Justice should consider looking into their activities.”

A Project Veritas undercover journalist said: “And they believe in total abolition of everything, including the police, you know, Charlottesville was comprised of your typical Antifa black block measures. … There were multiple chapters of Redneck Revolt that went to Charlottesville and acted as the militia wing of the anti-fascist movement.”

A previous video in the series showed an instructor for Antifa teaching newcomers how to injure people.

“The whole goal of this, right, it to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible,” says the instructor.

“Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes.”

See the report (Warning: highly offensive language):

The video show Nicholas Cifuni of Rose City Antifa discussing the importance of hiding the fact that they are armed.

“Police are going to be like perfect we can prosecute these f—— look how violent they are, and not that we aren’t but we need to f—– hide that s—.”

The video was created with the help of an infiltrator who warned of becoming the target of violence if identified.

Antifa is a loose collection of groups, networks and individuals that describes itself as “anti-fascist.” Arising mostly from the anarchist movement, it gained momentum after the Charlottesville rally in 2017. The instigation of violence amid the current protests prompted President Trump to propose designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

