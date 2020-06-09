https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-angry-chicago-woman-goes-off-armed-guards-protecting-store-looters/

An angry black woman filmed herself harassing armed guards at a cellular store during the recent leftist riots.

The abusive woman was outraged that the men had guns and were protecting their business.

This is really a revealing video. What did she expect? That they’d open their doors for her to loot the place?

The woman said people should allow looters because their stores are insured.

Townhall has the transcript:

“They let these people come outside with they AK-47s. Ak-47s to protect they stuff from black people. They ready to kill black people, the Arabs, the fake a** Ramadan mother f**kers. They got M-16s, AK with they people’s out here. Everything y’all. Look at this s**t,” she said, flipping the camera to a nearby store. “They got mother f**kin’ AKs out here and I’m going to get my cousin that’s a police officer right now and ask him are they legally able to carry these mother f**kin’ guns like this.” The woman said she planned to call her cousin who is a homicide detective because she wanted to know if it was legal for the men to stand outside the stores with firearms. “You tell me that those mother f**kers that don’t live here, they don’t live here. This is not a United States citizen and he is sitting outside with a whole AK-47 ready to blow black people’s brains out, but they say they from America. And this is how they protect cheap a** sh*t.”

Warning ⚠️ language- woman upset she can’t loot store because…. the rant is hysterical 😂🤣 https://t.co/ouyGBLJeSX pic.twitter.com/52KpCx7vgI — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KarluskaP) June 7, 2020

