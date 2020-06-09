https://www.theblaze.com/news/nypd-cop-smacksing-protester-car-door

Authorities reportedly stripped a New York City police officer of his gun and badge after hitting a protester with a police car door during a march in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

What did he do?

On May 29, as people gathered in Brooklyn to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four fired Minneapolis police officers, NYPD cars made their way through a crowd at an unidentified intersection. As the cops turned the corner, one cop opened his door, swinging it out and smacking a male protester in the legs.

The incident was caught on video and shared on social media.

On Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called it a “troubling incident” and said the unnamed officer was on “modified duty,” which, the Post says, typically means the cop lost his badge and gun and had been reassigned.

“As part of our obligation to provide accountability when officers fail to reflect the high standards we set, the NYPD is taking action regarding an episode in recent days that raises serious concerns,” Shea said, WPIX-TV reported. “While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no doubt in my mind that based on the seriousness of what we’ve seen in recent days, transparency is critical.

According to Shea, the officer has been referred for disciplinary action and further investigations were underway.

