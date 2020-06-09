https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/virginia-judge-temporarily-blocks-northams-move-take-historic-robert-e-lee-statue/

Governor Ralph “Blackface” Northam announced last Thursday he is removing the historic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

A Virginia judge this week issued a 10-day injunction and temporarily blocked KKK-Blackface Ralph Northam from ordering the removal of the statue.

The Hill reported:

Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, according to multiple reports, issued a 10-day injunction halting Northam’s order in the face of a lawsuit, contending that the state had agreed to protect the statue when it annexed the land. In a court filing obtained by The Washington Post, an attorney for plaintiff William Gregory argues that Virginia agreed to “faithfully guard it and affectionately protect it,” referring to the statue when the state annexed the land from Henrico County in 1890. Gregory is the grandson of a couple involved in the land deal, according to court documents. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said that state officials believe they have the authority to go forward with the statue’s removal. The towering edifice was constructed in the years after Lee’s death in 1870, but Northam announced his support for its removal following the violent 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that ended with one person dead.

“Our administration is still reviewing the order,” Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, told the Washington Post. “Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.”

The statue was vandalized by leftists last week in George Floyd protests.

It’s racist and offensive.

Northam is famous for posing in blackface or KKK in his college yearbook but he’s fighting to take down a statue that is a huge part of this country’s history because it’s “racist.”

