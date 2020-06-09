https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-ny-police-union-boss-delivers-fiery-defense-of-the-men-and-women-who-wear-the-badge

The president of New York state’s Police Benevolent Association unleashed against growing anti-cop narratives spun by activists, politicians and the media on Tuesday, lambasting critics and delivering an impassioned defense of the men and women who wear the badge.

What are the details?

During a news conference covered by Fox News, NYPBA boss Mike O’Meara stepped up to the microphones and began by saying that law enforcement officers have 375 million interactions with the public each year, with “overwhelmingly positive responses.”

“But I read in the papers all week — we all read in the papers — that in the black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop,” O’Meara said. “What world are we living in? That does not happen! It does not happen.”

O’Meara’s speech came several days into nationwide protests that often became violent over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during detainment.

“I am not Derek Chauvin,” O’Meara’ continued.

Then, pointing to a crowd of law enforcement officers standing behind him, he added, “They are not him. He killed someone. We didn’t.”

Addressing the officers, O”Meara said, “Everybody’s trying to shame us. The legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed about our profession.”

Pulling a badge out of his pocket, O’Meara told the audience, “This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis. It’s still got a shine on it. And so do theirs. So do theirs.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect,” the NYPBA president continued. “We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting.”

He added, “Nobody talks about the all the police officers that were killed in the last week in the United States of America, and there were a number of them.”

O’Meara ended his speech by saying to his fellow officers, “You know what guys? I’m proud to be a cop, and I’m going to continue to be proud to be a cop until the day I retire.”

[embedded content]

New York Police Union Boss ATTACKS The Media On Treating People Like ANIMALS



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

