https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/white-house-correspondents-association-gives-cnn-special-award-filming-pre-dawn-fbi-raid-roger-stone/

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced winners of their 2020 journalism awards on Tuesday.

CNN was awarded for filming the pre-dawn FBI raid of Roger Stone.

The winners include ‘journalists’ from PBS, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times and ProPublica, the WHCA wrote:

THE MERRIMAN SMITH MEMORIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRESIDENTIAL NEWS COVERAGE UNDER DEADLINE PRESSURE FOR BROADCAST:

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Now Pleading With Walmart And Other Companies Not To Leave The City

CNN FOR “FBI. OPEN THE DOOR.”

From the judges: CNN’s reporting on the Roger Stone arrest began a month earlier, with a clue about a court scheduling anomaly. Then came unusual grand jury activity. Then an odd, packed suitcase wheeled by one of the prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Stone. It culminated early in the morning of Jan. 25, 2019, when a CNN producer and a photojournalist, staked outside of Stone’s home in Ft. Lauderdale, captured the 5 a.m., no-knock raid by the FBI of the former confidant of President Donald Trump. CNN’s viewers saw the raid unfold in real time, the product of a team or reporters, producers and photojournalists tracking the investigation over months, connecting the dots and scooping the rest of the press corps. They even scooped Stone’s own lawyers, who only found out when CNN called for a comment. In addition to the exclusive video, the team produced a compelling, supportive package that explained the charges against Stone. On deadline.

The entire Mueller inquisition has been debunked but the liberal WHCA is handing out awards to CNN after they were tipped off about the Roger Stone raid.

CNN was tipped off by someone on Mueller’s team (Weissmann?) or Comey’s FBI.

CNN’s camera crew allegedly arrived at Stone’s residence a whole hour before the raid and CNN’s Sara Murray provided Stone’s attorney with a draft copy of the indictment in an early morning communique to confirm the FBI raid and arrest.

CNN was the only camera crew on the scene of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home.

Documents obtained exclusively by The Gateway Pundit show a copy of the draft indictment without the PACER filing number or official stamps of the court, with metadata on the document identifying it as being authored by “AAW”, who is suspected to be lead Special Counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

