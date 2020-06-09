https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/retreats-claim-asymptomatic-spread-rare/

The World Health Organization’s top official for its COVID-19 response is retreating from her stunning statement Monday that transmission of the coronavirus by asymptomatic carriers is “very rare.”

In a video on the U.N. organization’s Twitter feed, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said she was referring to a small subset of studies and unpublished information from member states.

“I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know,” she said. “And in that I used the phrase ‘very rare,’ and I think that’s a misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare.”

However, policy or not, Van Kerkhove said Monday that while more data is needed to be certain, researchers around the world who are tracing contacts “are not finding secondary transmission” by asymptomatic carriers.

The policy implications are enormous, because the conventional wisdom that the novel coronavirus is difficult to contain because of its spread by infected people who don’t show symptoms is at the heart of the highly consequential lockdown policies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited the “potential for presymptomatic transmission” as a reason for social distancing.

USA Today reported Van Kerkhove’s remarks Monday drew a strong response from opponents of the lockdowns, which have led to record unemployment and job loss.

“We shut our nation down, nearly destroyed the economy, and have people wearing masks for no reasons other than govt. control,” tweeted Newsmax TV host John Cardillo.

Dr. Faheem Younus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, said the WHO’s finding “makes sense.”

“Each cough may emit ~3000 and sneeze ~40,000 droplets from a symptomatic patient. The risk is much less with asymptomatic,” he wrote on Twitter.

Others argued, however, that Kerkhove failed to distinguish between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals, who do transmit the disease. The peer-reviewed journal Nature published a small study in April that found COVID-19 patients may be most contagious two to three days before symptoms appear, USA Today reported.

The CDC also estimates that 40% of virus transmissions occur prior to symptom onset.

‘It’s very rare’

On Monday, Van Kerkhove, the head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said at a news briefing at the United Nations agency’s Geneva headquarters that from “the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”

“It’s very rare,” she said.

Van Kerkhove said Monday that the new finding has important implications for how to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 7 million worldwide and killed more than 400,000.

“What we really want to be focused on is following the symptomatic cases,” Van Kerkhove said.

“If we actually followed all of the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined those contacts, we would drastically reduce” the outbreak.

That was the strategy undertaken by South Korea, which has been credited with successfully containing the virus while keeping businesses open.

