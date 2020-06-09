https://www.dailywire.com/news/youths-tape-animalistic-attack-on-teen-stab-him-repeatedly-look-at-the-blood-fam-hes-dead

At least one teenager has been arrested after a video blew up online showing the vicious, repeated stabbing of a teen boy in Carrigaline, Ireland, over the weekend.

The victim, a white 17-year-old male, is — amazingly — expected to make a full recovery after the Saturday attack, though it’s unclear what sort of treatments or plastic surgeries he’ll be needing.

“During the video of the attack, the boy can be seen with blood across his face and in a dazed state while lying on the ground as one youth turns him to his side and begins to repeatedly stab and slash his back, the attacker even takes the care to lift his jacket first so his blade can penetrate the child as deep as possible,” reported Irish news outlet The Liberal. “The young boy is stabbed in the lower back, roughly where his liver is or possibly the lung area.”

“The attack is filmed and narrated by another youth who appears to have a London accent and it also shows a young girl attempting to shield the boy from the thugs, begging them to stop, but the youth filming wants to get her out of the way so he can continue to shout ‘look at all the blood, fam,’” the report detailed.

At another point in the video, which has been viewed by The Daily Wire, one of the youths yells, “He’s dead!”

According to the Irish Times, the 17-year-old arrested in connection to the attack “has been remanded on bail and told to stay off social media.”

The alleged assailant appeared at Cork District Court on Monday and was charged with “robbery and assault causing harm to the other teenager, also aged 17, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act at Waterpark, Carrigaline on June 6th.”

“Just viewed a disturbing video on twitter (that I won’t post) of young lad beaten and stabbed by teenagers and it claims it happened yesterday in Carrigaline, Co. Cork,” posted Irish talk show host Niall Boylan in reaction to the video. “They continue to stab him and laugh while he lies on the floor bleeding. I hope they go to jail for life.”

Just viewed a disturbing video on twitter (that I won’t post) of young lad beaten and stabbed by teenagers and it claims it happened yesterday in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. They continue to stab him and laugh while he lies on the floor bleeding. I hope they go to jail for life. — Niall Boylan (@Niall_Boylan) June 7, 2020

A man on the scene following the incident, David O’ Leary, appeared on a Cork radio program to recall the aftermath.

“I had the misfortune of attending a stabbing in Carrigaline tonight less than 100m from my front door,” he said. “Thankfully the young man who was the victim of this vicious assault should make a full recovery, but the reason I am writing this message at this hour of the morning is to highlight the professionalism the Gardai (police) present demonstrated.”

Officers “carried out a comprehensive primary examination which was straight out of a textbook and assisted both a nurse who was living close by and myself in treating the victim,” O’Leary continued. “These men and women who put themselves in harm’s way have to be commended on how they conduct themselves. I hope the young man involved has a speedy recovery and the perpetrators of this vicious attack feel the full force of the law.”

The vicious attack comes as racial tensions and “Black Lives Matter” protests in Ireland, and across the globe, have ramped up over the past two weeks.

According to The Liberal, the attack falls one week after a teenager from Limerick, Ireland, “was savagely beaten by youths who appear to be shouting at him about ‘400 years of slavery,’” though, the outlet notes, the incidents appear to be “unrelated.”

