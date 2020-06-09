https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tied-approval-rating/2020/06/09/id/971324

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tie, a new Zogby poll reveals.

The survey shows each candidate is favored by 46% of likely voters. The remaining 8% were undecided.

Here’s how the poll, released Monday, breaks down:

50% of the voters in the South favor Trump, while 44% back Biden.

49% of the voters in the East favor Biden, compared to 43% who support Trump.

49% of voters in the West back Biden, while 43% favor Trump.

46% of voters in the Great Lakes region favor Trump, compared to 46% who back Biden.

48% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 51% disapprove.

51% of Hispanic voters approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 47% who disapprove.

53% of voters in southern states approve of the job Trump is doing, while 46% disapprove.

42% of suburban voters approve of Trump, while 58% disapprove.

53% of large city voters approve of Trump, compared to 46% who disapprove.

50% of women favor Biden, compared to 41% who support Trump.

The poll, conducted June 1-2, surveyed 1,007 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

